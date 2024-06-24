NBC Securities Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 435.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $23,552,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,900,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 405,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 260,546 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

