Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,502 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 50,301 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAN. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.39. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

