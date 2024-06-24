Wellington Management Group LLP Has $45.22 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $45,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,813 shares of company stock worth $808,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $121.04 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.79 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

