Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $427,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Amdocs by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

View Our Latest Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.