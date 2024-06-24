BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Holdings Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 341,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $809.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.11. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

