Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,066 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 58,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 217,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $15.59 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,197 shares of company stock worth $2,580,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

