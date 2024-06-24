Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TILE. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Interface by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Interface Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $854.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

