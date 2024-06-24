NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 204,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $10,875,654. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $231.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.13 and a 200 day moving average of $201.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

