NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 381 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,889,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8,067.0% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,948,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

