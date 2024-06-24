NBC Securities Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AON by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,514,000 after purchasing an additional 290,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,802,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in AON by 61.5% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 602,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,387,000 after purchasing an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 182,688 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

NYSE AON opened at $297.46 on Monday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.97 and a 200-day moving average of $303.60.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

