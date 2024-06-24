NBC Securities Inc. Sells 43 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 369.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,996 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,247. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,098.40.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,483.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,425.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,098.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $301.08 and a one year high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

