NBC Securities Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

