Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 150.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

