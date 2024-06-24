ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 359,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,248,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,108,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $53.19 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $54.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.