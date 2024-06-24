NBC Securities Inc. Sells 12,591 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,150,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

