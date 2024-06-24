NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $20.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $32.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAVA

About Cassava Sciences

(Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.