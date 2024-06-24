Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 68,265 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,265 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after acquiring an additional 143,007 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $120,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,933,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,169,000 after purchasing an additional 370,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

