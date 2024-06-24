Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,533,000 after acquiring an additional 141,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PriceSmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 114.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after acquiring an additional 263,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PriceSmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 178,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $80.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

