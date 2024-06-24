F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.