Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,624 shares of company stock worth $1,958,403. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $22.63 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

