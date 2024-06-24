Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 59.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 381,665 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 166.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 22.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 185,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

