30,008 Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,597,983.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,948,932 shares in the company, valued at $800,112,249.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,597,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,948,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,112,249.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,527 shares of company stock worth $19,408,291 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile



Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

