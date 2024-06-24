Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $77.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Assured Guaranty

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

