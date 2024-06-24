Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Sprout Social by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,053.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,053.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $681,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,697.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,870 shares of company stock worth $4,673,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

