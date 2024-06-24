Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,460 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALXO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 4.7 %

ALXO opened at $6.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,611,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

