Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 244.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $544.13 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

