Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendel Money Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $238.29 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.35 and a 200-day moving average of $237.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

