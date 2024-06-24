Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $45.02 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

