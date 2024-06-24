Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $238,979.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

