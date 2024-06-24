Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 770 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $53.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

