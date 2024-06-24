TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Reduced by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 94.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 113,609 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 17.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 101,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 55.6% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in TELUS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,630,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $353,226,000 after buying an additional 533,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TELUS by 7.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,971,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,969,000 after buying an additional 1,126,322 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TU stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 289.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TELUS

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.