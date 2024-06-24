DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in DTE Energy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after buying an additional 1,018,212 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,478,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after buying an additional 399,646 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,202,000 after buying an additional 289,663 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $110.91 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

