NBC Securities Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after acquiring an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 259,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRS stock opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $50.63 and a 52-week high of $112.75.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.