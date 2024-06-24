NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 680 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,539,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 838,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 104,919 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 689,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,482 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 352,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,490,000.

SPIB stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

