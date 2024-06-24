NBC Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.96 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

