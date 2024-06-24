NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

