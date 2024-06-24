Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

