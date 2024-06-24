Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,968 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 166,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 427,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 73,191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 69,963 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 199,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBC. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

AMBC opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $569.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

