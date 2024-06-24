NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $998.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

