AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,515 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMK opened at $34.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $37.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.10.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 10,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $365,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,620.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,251 shares of company stock worth $1,350,234 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

