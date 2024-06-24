Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of BLX opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $31.62.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

