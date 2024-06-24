NBC Securities Inc. Has $78,000 Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period.

Shares of IDRV opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

