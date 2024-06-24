Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,618 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 222,340 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE HY opened at $70.66 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.