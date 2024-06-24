VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

