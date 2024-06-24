Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $479,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $43.32 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

