PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 148,490 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $182.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.31%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

