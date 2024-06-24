SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Stake Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 147,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 194,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,578,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,121,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $144.31 on Monday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.61 and a 12-month high of $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

