PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $141.30 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.56.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

