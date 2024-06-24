Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE opened at $31.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.07. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Global-E Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

