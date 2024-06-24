Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $98.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.77, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

